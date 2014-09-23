FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK regulator fines Barclays $62 million for client fund failings
September 23, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

UK regulator fines Barclays $62 million for client fund failings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog said on Tuesday it had fined Barclays 38 million pounds ($62 million) for failing to ensure that customer money was properly safeguarded and adequate records kept.

The fine is the highest ever imposed by Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for client asset breaches, reflecting what it called “significant weaknesses” in Barclays’ systems and controls between November 2007 and January 2012.

Barclays said it had not profited from the issue and that no customers had lost out as a result of the failings.

1 US dollar = 0.6106 British pound Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Kirstin Ridley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
