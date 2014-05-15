FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2014 / 6:52 AM / 3 years ago

Barclays' head of Asia Pacific investment banking Ginsburg steps down -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 15 (Reuters) - Barclays’ top investment banker in Asia Pacific, Matthew Ginsburg, will step down from the role and is considering other jobs with the bank outside the region, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Thursday.

Ginsburg will be replaced in the interim by Andrew Jones, the memo said. Jones was named co-chief executive for Asia Pacific alongside Eiji Nakai on May 2.

A spokesman for Barclays declined to comment.

Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
