Barclays' head of Asia Pacific investment banking Ginsburg steps down -memo

HONG KONG, May 15 (Reuters) - Barclays’ top investment banker in Asia Pacific, Matthew Ginsburg, will step down from the role and is considering other jobs with the bank outside the region, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Thursday.

Ginsburg will be replaced in the interim by Andrew Jones, the memo said. Jones was named co-chief executive for Asia Pacific alongside Eiji Nakai on May 2.

A spokesman for Barclays declined to comment.