FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Barclays Africa Group taps former Tiger Brands boss as deputy CEO
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 1, 2016 / 10:06 AM / a year ago

Barclays Africa Group taps former Tiger Brands boss as deputy CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 1 (Reuters) - South Africa's Barclays Africa Group has appointed former Tiger Brands CEO Peter Matlare as its deputy chief executive, the bank said on Friday.

Matlare, who spent seven years at the helm of the country's biggest consumer goods manufacturer until December last year, will have responsibility for the bank's banking operations in the rest of Africa, Barclays Africa said in a statement.

The former Tiger Brand chief executive, who has been a director of Barclays Africa since 2011 will start his new role on August 1, the lender said. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.