Barclays Africa Group taps former Tiger Brands boss as deputy CEO

JOHANNESBURG, July 1 (Reuters) - South Africa's Barclays Africa Group has appointed former Tiger Brands CEO Peter Matlare as its deputy chief executive, the bank said on Friday.

Matlare, who spent seven years at the helm of the country's biggest consumer goods manufacturer until December last year, will have responsibility for the bank's banking operations in the rest of Africa, Barclays Africa said in a statement.

The former Tiger Brand chief executive, who has been a director of Barclays Africa since 2011 will start his new role on August 1, the lender said. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)