South Africa's Barclays Africa boosts annual profit by 10 pct

JOHANNESBURG, March 1 (Reuters) - South Africa’s No.3 lender Barclays Africa reported on Tuesday a 10 percent rise in annual profit, helped partly by a stronger showing from its cross-border business.

The pan-African lender, majority owned by eponymous British bank, said diluted headline EPS totalled 1,686 cents in the year to end December compared with 1,537 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items.

The British lender, Barclays Plc, is expected to release details of a strategic review that is widely expected to include the sale of its 62.3 percent stake in Barclays Africa.