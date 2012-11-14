FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays told to hand over documents in UK Libor lawsuit
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

Barclays told to hand over documents in UK Libor lawsuit

Steve Slater

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - An English Court told Barclays to hand over documents and details relating to 42 people in the country’s first lawsuit linked to alleged manipulation of global interbank lending rates.

In the landmark case brought by Guardian Care Homes, a residential care home operator, Barclays has already submitted about 30 names of employees to the UK High Court.

The bank, which was fined $450 million in June by U.S. and UK authorities after admitting to rigging the benchmark rate, is being sued for up to 37 million pounds ($60 million) over the alleged mis-selling of interest rate swaps, which were based on Libor rates.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.