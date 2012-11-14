Barclays told to hand over documents in UK Libor lawsuit

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - An English Court told Barclays to hand over documents and details relating to 42 people in the country’s first lawsuit linked to alleged manipulation of global interbank lending rates.

In the landmark case brought by Guardian Care Homes, a residential care home operator, Barclays has already submitted about 30 names of employees to the UK High Court.

The bank, which was fined $450 million in June by U.S. and UK authorities after admitting to rigging the benchmark rate, is being sued for up to 37 million pounds ($60 million) over the alleged mis-selling of interest rate swaps, which were based on Libor rates.