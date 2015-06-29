FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVE-Barclays names former Fed official as senior adviser
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Cyber Risk
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

MOVE-Barclays names former Fed official as senior adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc has appointed Richard Fisher, former president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, as a senior adviser, effective July 1.

Fisher would help provide Barclays and its clients with insights on monetary policy, financial markets and services, global trade negotiations and regulatory matters, said Tom King, chief executive officer of the investment bank at Barclays.

Fisher served as president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas from April 2005 to March 2015.

Previously, he worked at a strategic advisory firm and from 1997 and 2001, served as deputy U.S. Trade Representative, overseeing the implementation of the North American Free Trade Agreement in this role among others.

He currently serves on the boards of PepsiCo and AT&T. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim in Washington; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.