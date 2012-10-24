FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays change continues as head of HR steps down
October 24, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

Barclays change continues as head of HR steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The head of human resources at Barclays has resigned 18 months after joining the British bank, adding to change in its management ranks after this summer’s interest rate rigging crisis.

Barclays confirmed that Sally Bott, who joined in April 2011, resigned with immediate effect on Friday. She joined from oil major BP Plc and sat on Barclays’ 10-person executive committee below board level.

New Barclays Chief Executive Antony Jenkins is shaking up management and putting more focus on traditional banking, and last month promoted two of the bank’s top consumer banking bosses to the executive committee.

Jenkins took over as CEO at the end of August after an interest rate rigging scandal rocked Barclays and forced the resignations of its CEO and chairman.

