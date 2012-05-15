FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-UPDATE 1-Barclays to sell French retail banking unit -paper
May 15, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

RPT-UPDATE 1-Barclays to sell French retail banking unit -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 14 (Reuters) - Barclays wants to sell its retail banking business in France and keep only its business dealing with corporate customers there, Les Echos reported in a preview of the front page of its Tuesday edition.

The newspaper said HSBC and La Banque Postale could make an offer, without giving any indication of the source of its information.

No further details were given in the brief item on the front page of the newspaper. The full article was not immediately available.

Barclays declined to comment. La Banque Postale and HSBC were not immediately reachable for comment.

