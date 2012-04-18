FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

Barclays wealth boss takes Americas role in New York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Barclays said it has appointed the head of its wealth and investment business Thomas Kalaris to a newly created role as executive chairman for the Americas alongside his existing responsibilities.

The bank added in a statement on Wednesday that Kalaris will relocate to New York from London and work in partnership with Jerry del Missier, co-CEO of the corporate and investment banking division and CEO of the Americas.

The pair will co-chair the Barclays Americas Management Team and review strategy for the region, the bank said.

