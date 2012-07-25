FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Barclays pay chief Carnwath steps down from board
July 25, 2012 / 11:22 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Barclays pay chief Carnwath steps down from board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Barclays said on Wednesday that City veteran Alison Carnwath, who headed the bank’s remuneration committee, had resigned as a non-executive director for personal reasons.

“With regret I have concluded that I am no longer able to devote sufficient time to my role as a director of Barclays given my other commitments,” Carnwath said in a statement.

Carnwath, a 20-year veteran of investment banking, and one of the highest profile women in London’s financial community, also serves as a director of Man Group and is chairman of Land Securities.

Almost one-third of Man Group shareholders failed to back the re-election of City veteran Alison Carnwath as a director on Tuesday, just days after Barclays investors criticised her role in approving a pay plan for the bank’s CEO

