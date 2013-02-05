Barclays increases mis-selling provisions

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s Barclays said on Tuesday it had increased the provisions it needed to cover the mis-selling of interest rate hedging products (IRHP) and payment protection insurance (PPI) schemes.

Barclays said following a pilot review, it would now include a provision for IRHP of 850 million pounds ($1.3 billion), which is an increase of 400 million pounds. The provision for the PPI scheme will now reach 2.6 billion pounds, which is an increase of 600 million pounds.

The two figures will be included in the group’s full-year results on Feb. 12.