Barclays says review makes 'uncomfortable reading'
April 3, 2013 / 9:12 AM / 4 years ago

Barclays says review makes 'uncomfortable reading'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - An independent review of business practices at Barclays makes for uncomfortable reading, the bank’s chairman said on Wednesday.

The report by veteran lawyer Anthony Salz called on the bank to maintain and publish a global code of conduct and to ensure a sufficient number of non-executive directors have banking experience.

“The report makes for uncomfortable reading in parts,” Barclays’ Chairman David Walker said in a statement. “Our plan is to report back in advance of the AGM on how we intend to implement the recommendations made, particularly those that go beyond the scope of work already underway,” he said.

