FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays index unit sale may fetch near $1 bln -sources
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 11, 2014 / 7:45 PM / 3 years ago

Barclays index unit sale may fetch near $1 bln -sources

Mike Stone

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc’s planned sale of its index business could yield close to $1 billion for the British bank, more than double what had been expected, according to people familiar with the matter.

The long-anticipated sale of the Index, Portfolio and Risk Solutions (IPRS) business kicked off in early June, and several bidders recently progressed into the auction’s second round, the people reported.

Before Barclays provided detailed financial information on the index business, potential bidders had estimated the unit to be worth above $400 million, the people said. The business includes a basket of over 98 major indexes, according to the unit’s website.

But the business showed much higher than expected revenue figures during early due diligence, and now potential buyers are valuing the unit at nearly $1 billion, the people said, asking not to be named because the matter is not public.

The estimated price tag reflects a multiple of over eight times revenues, which is in line with precedent transactions for index businesses, the people said.

A Barclays representative declined to comment.

The U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, which Barclays bought as part of the Lehman Brothers acquisition during the financial crisis, is among the platform’s best-known offerings.

In addition, the Barclays business includes a risk solutions software tool used by institutional investors to perform analysis of their holdings.

Indexes such as MSCI Inc, London Stock Exchange Group Plc, McGraw Hill Financial’s Standard & Poor’s index unit, as well as financial information services Markit Ltd and Bloomberg LP could be contenders, one of the people said. It was unknown who still remained in the process.

Barclays also had attracted preliminary interest from Interactive Data Corp and Thomson Reuters Corp .

Reuters first reported in November that Barclays began exploring options for the index business following an approach from MSCI.

Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company recently sold its index business, Russell Investments, to the London Stock Exchange Group Plc for $2.7 billion. (Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.