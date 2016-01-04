FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays plans to shut India equities business - sources
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 4, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Barclays plans to shut India equities business - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc plans to shut its India equities business as part of the British bank’s efforts to slash costs and boost profit, two sources with direct knowledge of the development said on Monday.

Barclays equities business in India, which was rolled out in 2011, includes research and broking services for institutional investors, and it employs about two dozen people, the sources told Reuters.

The closure of the India equities business is part of new Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley’s plan to cut costs, they said, adding a final decision on this could be taken by the end of this month.

The sources did not want to be named as the development is not public yet. A spokesman for Barclays in India declined to comment. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.