Barclays may face UK SFO probe on deals -report
August 29, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

Barclays may face UK SFO probe on deals -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s fraud prosecutors may decide this week whether to open a criminal probe into a 2008 fundraising by Barclays to add to a regulatory investigation into what happened, according to a report on Wednesday.

The Financial Services Authority is investigating the bank and four current and former senior employees, including finance director Chris Lucas, on whether sufficient disclosures were made about the fees it paid in a 2008 capital raising.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) may tell the bank this week that it is also opening a probe, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the case.

Barclays, the SFO and the FSA all declined to comment.

Barclays disclosed the FSA investigation when it released half-year results on July 27. It relates to fees paid to the Qatar Investment Authority on deals in June and November 2008, when Barclays raised 11.5 billion pounds ($18 billion).

The bank is reeling after being fined 290 million pounds by British and U.S. regulators in June for rigging Libor interest rates, sparking criticism about its culture and risk-taking and forcing its chairman and chief executive to quit.

Barclays said on Wednesday management consultancy firm Boston Consulting Group was to support a review into its business practices that is being led by Antony Salz.

Former Deloitte partner Russell Collins was also named as Salz’s deputy. The independent report is due by April.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
