Barclays to restructure investment bank arm -memo
October 4, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

Barclays to restructure investment bank arm -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Barclays announced a shake up at its investment banking business on Thursday aimed at streamlining the business and creating regional chiefs as it positions itself for a more challenging outlook for the industry.

Rich Ricci, head of corporate and investment banking, told staff in a memo seen by Reuters that Barclays will merge its trading and distribution teams across fixed income, commodities and currencies (FICC) and equities into a new Markets business, which will be led by Eric Bommensath.

Ricci announced a slew of other changes and some senior departures from the bank.

