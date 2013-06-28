FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays: may have to cut lending to hit PRA target early
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2013 / 12:36 PM / in 4 years

Barclays: may have to cut lending to hit PRA target early

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Barclays said it has options to meet a new leverage ratio imposed by Britain’s financial watchdog, but warned it will have to cut lending if it is forced to meet the target quickly.

The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) last week said Barclays fell short of a 3 percent leverage ratio requirement, with a ratio of only 2.5 percent after adjustments, and the bank had until the end of July to tell it how it will improve.

Barclays Chief Executive Antony Jenkins said on Friday the bank would achieve the target by 2015 under its existing plans.

“We have options to accelerate with minor income effects, but an aggressive acceleration requirement from the PRA would require additional actions that could restrict our ability to extend balance sheet availability to customers, including potentially lending to the UK and other economies, which is something we want to avoid,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.