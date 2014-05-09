FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays Bank Kenya Q1 2014 pretax profit up 16 pct
May 9, 2014 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

Barclays Bank Kenya Q1 2014 pretax profit up 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 9 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank Kenya said on Friday its pretax profit for first quarter 2014 rose 16 percent to 2.84 billion shillings ($32.6 million), helped by growth in its interest income.

The bank, a unit of Barclays Plc, said in a statement its net interest income - total interest minus interest expenses - rose to 4.76 billion shillings from 4.52 billion shillings, driven by higher lending to customers.

Its net loans and advances to customers rose to 116.78 billion shillings in the period ended March from 108.21 shillings, while earnings per share rose to 0.36 shillings from 0.31 shillings. ($1 = 87.1500 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Anand Basu)

