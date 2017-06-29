June 29 The former head of investment banking at Barclays PlC, Tom King, has joined the board of healthcare M&A boutique Leerink Partners LLC, the firm said on Thursday.

King retired from Barclays in March 2016, three months after Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley joined the British lender.

He started his career at Salomon Brothers, which was later acquired by Citigroup Inc. In 2009, he moved to Barclays as investment banking chief and helped expand the banking business under former CEO Bob Diamond.

Leerink has made some key hires in the last year, including former Deutsche Bank AG M&A head Jim Ratigan and Bank of America Corp healthcare trading executive Michael Marco.

Deal-making in the healthcare sector rose 5 percent to $159.2 billion for the first half of 2017, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)