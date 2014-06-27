FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays taps WilmerHale, ex-SEC litigator in dark pool probe
June 27, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

Barclays taps WilmerHale, ex-SEC litigator in dark pool probe

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc has tapped the law firm WilmerHale to help the bank defend itself against allegations that it deceived investors in its “dark pool” trading venue, according to people familiar with the matter.

Among the attorneys working with Barclays is Matthew Martens, a former top litigator at the Securities and Exchange Commission who is perhaps best known for leading the SEC to victory in its high-profile civil fraud trial against former Goldman Sachs Vice President Fabrice “Fabulous Fab” Tourre, the sources said.

New York’s attorney general filed a fraud lawsuit against Barclays this week, alleging its LX Liquidity Cross dark pool venue was misleading investors and giving an unfair advantage to high-frequency traders.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey

