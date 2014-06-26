FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays CEO says undertaking internal dark pool investigation
#Market News
June 26, 2014 / 7:35 PM / 3 years ago

Barclays CEO says undertaking internal dark pool investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Barclays PLC has begun an internal investigation into allegations of fraud by the New York state attorney general at the British bank’s U.S.-based dark pool, Chief Executive Antony Jenkins said in a memo to his employees on Friday.

“I will not tolerate any circumstances in which our clients are lied to or misled and any instances I discover will be dealt with severely. The success of our business depends crucially on our clients being able to rely absolutely on our honesty and integrity,” he said in the memo obtained by Reuters. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

