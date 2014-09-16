New York says Barclays move to toss 'dark pool' case should be denied

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The New York attorney general said on Tuesday that Barclays Plc’s motion to dismiss the state’s lawsuit alleging the bank lied to customers about “high-frequency” trading on its private trading platform should be denied.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in response to the motion filed in July that Barclays’ arguments to dismiss the lawsuit are “misguided” and “disingenuous.”

Schneiderman also rebutted a key Barclays’ argument - that he lacked the authority under New York’s securities law known as the Martin Act - saying the bank’s false statements fell within the scope of the law.