FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. shareholder lawsuit vs Barclays gets new life
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 19, 2013 / 1:51 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. shareholder lawsuit vs Barclays gets new life

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc may face a revived U.S. lawsuit over its disclosures connected with a 2008 stock offering, after a federal appeals court said a lower court judge erred in refusing to let the case proceed.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said investors in a $2.5 billion offering of American depositary shares in April 2008 may pursue claims that Barclays failed to adequately disclose its exposure to credit market risks, and misled investors about its risk management.

It also upheld the dismissal of similar claims over offerings in 2006 and 2007, saying the plaintiffs waited too long to sue.

A Barclays spokesman declined immediate comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.