FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Appeals court revives U.S. lawsuit against Barclays over Libor
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

Appeals court revives U.S. lawsuit against Barclays over Libor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has revived a shareholder lawsuit accusing Barclays Plc of willfully misrepresenting its borrowing costs from 2007 to 2009 and knowingly submitting false information concerning the interest rate benchmark known as Libor.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said shareholders presented a “plausible claim” that a June 2012 drop in the bank’s share price resulted from Barclays’ revelation of prior misrepresentations of its Libor rates and a misrepresentation of the British bank’s borrowing costs. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.