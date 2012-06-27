FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Canada's Libor probe ongoing despite Barclays deal
June 27, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Canada's Libor probe ongoing despite Barclays deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, June 27 (Reuters) - The probe by Canada’s Competition Bureau into alleged collusion in the setting of the Libor interbank lending rate is still going on despite settlements reached by U.S. and British authorities with British bank Barclays, an official said on Wednesday.

“We are aware of the settlement. We cannot discuss the details of the Bureau’s ongoing investigation, as by law our investigations are conducted confidentially,” Competition Bureau spokeswoman Gabrielle Tasse said.

Barclays will pay at least $450 million to U.S. and British authorities to settle their probes.

Other authorities probing Libor manipulation include the European Commission and Japan’s Financial Service Authority.

