Barclays to pay $20 million to settle U.S. class action over Libor manipulation
October 8, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

Barclays to pay $20 million to settle U.S. class action over Libor manipulation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc has agreed to pay nearly $20 million to resolve a U.S. class action lawsuit accusing the bank of manipulating the Libor benchmark interest rate, according to court papers filed Wednesday.

The proposed deal, disclosed in court papers filed in New York federal court, is the first such settlement of private litigation in the United States against various banks accused of manipulating the London Interbank Offered Rate.

The $19.98 million settlement must be approved by a federal judge. It follows earlier agreements by Barclays in 2012 to pay $453 million to settle investigations by U.S. and British authorities related to Libor. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

