UK court names top Barclays staff, executives on Libor list
January 24, 2013 / 11:42 AM / 5 years ago

UK court names top Barclays staff, executives on Libor list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A British judge on Thursday released the names of former and current Barclays’ executives as well as senior traders linked to an investigation into a global rate fixing scandal. during a London court case.

Former top executives, including Bob Diamond, John Varley and Jerry del Missier were named alongside current Finance Director Chris Lucas on a list of 104 names published as part of the first British damages claim over manipulation of Libor (the London interbank offered rate).

The names includes 24 individuals referred to directly in regulatory settlements over Barclays’ role in attempted Libor manipulation.

