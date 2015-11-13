FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays in $120 mln settlement of Libor case -lawyers
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2015 / 7:55 PM / 2 years ago

Barclays in $120 mln settlement of Libor case -lawyers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc has reached a $120 million settlement of private U.S. litigation accusing the British bank and rivals of conspiring to rig the benchmark interest rate known as Libor, a law firm for the plaintiffs said on Friday.

A spokesman for Barclays declined to comment.

Libor, or the London Interbank Offered Rate, underpins hundreds of trillions of dollars of transactions. It is used to set rates on credit cards, student loans and mortgages, and to determine the cost for banks to borrow from each other. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.