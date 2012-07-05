UK legislators back parliamentary banking probe

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British legislators on Thursday backed a government plan to hold a parliamentary inquiry into the professional and cultural standards of bankers, following the Barclays rate-rigging scandal.

They rejected a call by the opposition Labour party for the inquiry to be an independent judge-led inquiry, along the lines of an existing wide-ranging probe into British media standards.

Legislators voted 330 to 226 in favour of the parliamentary inquiry, first announced by the government on July 2.

It was not immediately clear if the support for vote represented sufficient consensus for the government to proceed with the inquiry as planned.

The government wants Andrew Tyrie, chairman of parliament’s influential Treasury Committee, to head the inquiry, but he has said it is “essential” that the probe commands all party support and has indicated he would not lead the inquiry otherwise.

Britain’s Barclay’s bank was fined $453 million for its role in the rigging of the key Libor interest rate between 2005 and 2009, sparking fierce criticism about its culture and risk-taking and forcing its chief executive Bob Diamond to step down on Tuesday.