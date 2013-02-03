Barclays finance director Chris Lucas to step down-Sky

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc’s Finance Director Chris Lucas will step down, likely as soon as Monday, Sky News reported on Sunday, citing sources close to the company.

Lucas is the only member of Barclays’ top management still in his post after the bank was implicated in a rate fixing scandal last year. Chief executive Bob Diamond, Chairman Marcus Agius and Chief Operating Officer Jerry del Missier all left following the scandal.

Lucas is also one of four current and former employees being investigated on whether sufficient disclosures were made about fees it paid in a 2008 capital raising.