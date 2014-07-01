FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top adviser to British PM Cameron to join Barclays
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 1, 2014 / 7:31 PM / 3 years ago

Top adviser to British PM Cameron to join Barclays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Barclays has hired one of British Prime Minister David Cameron’s most senior business advisers to join the technology, media and telecommunication (TMT) team of its investment banking arm.

Tim Luke, who counsels Cameron on business and innovation, will join this month as vice chairman and managing director, TMT investment banking in New York, the bank said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Luke spent 18 years with Lehman Brothers and Barclays before moving to Downing Street three years ago, Barclays said.

The British bank also hired Deutsche Bank executive Anuj Mathur as a director on its TMT team in Menlo Park, California. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.