FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Barclays appoints new Americas M&A head
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 6, 2015 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Barclays appoints new Americas M&A head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc has named Larry Hamdan as head of mergers and acquisitions for the Americas, the UK investment bank said on Friday.

Hamdan has led the global industrials M&A group since joining Barclays in 2010 and will continue in that role as well.

Hamden, who also spent 20 years at Credit Suisse, has worked on notable transactions including US Airways’ merger with American Airlines Group Inc, Blackstone Group LP’s $5 billion buyout of Gates and Danaher Corp’s tool joint venture with Cooper Industries Plc.

Barclays also announced that Steve Wolitzer has been named vice chairman of banking. Wolitzer, who has been with the firm for almost 40 years, was one of the founding members of the M&A group at Lehman Brothers. He will help represent some of the firm’s most important clients. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.