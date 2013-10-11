Barclays signs up to join UK mortgage scheme

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - British bank Barclays Plc said it will participate in a UK government-backed programme to help people buy their own homes with as little as a 5 percent deposit.

Barclays said on Friday it is still working on the details of when it will launch offers under the scheme, and what types of loans will be covered.

The scheme, known as “Help to Buy”, gives banks greater protection against losses. But critics say it will help inflate a UK housing bubble.

Barclays joins other major UK lenders RBS, Lloyds , HSBC and Santander UK in signing up for the scheme. Customer owned Nationwide is the only big lender to not commit to the scheme. It said it was considering the plan.