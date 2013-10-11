FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays signs up to join UK mortgage scheme
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 11, 2013 / 9:59 AM / 4 years ago

Barclays signs up to join UK mortgage scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - British bank Barclays Plc said it will participate in a UK government-backed programme to help people buy their own homes with as little as a 5 percent deposit.

Barclays said on Friday it is still working on the details of when it will launch offers under the scheme, and what types of loans will be covered.

The scheme, known as “Help to Buy”, gives banks greater protection against losses. But critics say it will help inflate a UK housing bubble.

Barclays joins other major UK lenders RBS, Lloyds , HSBC and Santander UK in signing up for the scheme. Customer owned Nationwide is the only big lender to not commit to the scheme. It said it was considering the plan.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.