FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MOVES-Barclays hires Ashton-Rigby as CIO from JP Morgan
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Barclays hires Ashton-Rigby as CIO from JP Morgan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 27 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Mark Ashton-Rigby as its new chief information officer, the fifth former JP Morgan senior executive to be recruited by the bank.

Ashton-Rigby is currently chief information officer for corporate and investment banking at JP Morgan but will move to Barclays in August and be based in London, the UK bank said.

He will be responsible for "defining and executing Barclays' technology strategy to make technology a competitive advantage," the bank said in a memo to staff.

Ashton-Rigby has spent three years at JP Morgan and previously worked at UBS and Deutsche Bank.

He joins a list of former JP Morgan bankers to move to Barclays, including CEO Jes Staley, the former JP Morgan investment bank boss.

Finance director Tushar Morzaria also previously worked at JP Morgan, as did Paul Compton, who was this year hired as chief operating officer, and chief risk officer CS Venkatakrishnan. Ashton-Rigby will report to Compton.

It means Barclays' CEO, CFO, COO, CRO and CIO will have all worked for much of their career at JP Morgan, which prides itself on having a deep bench of talented bankers.

Ashton-Rigby replaces Ian Buchanan, who left Barclays earlier this year. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.