MOVES-Barclays lays off heads of European ABS sales, trading and research - Bloomberg

July 29 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc is laying off the heads of its European asset-backed securities sales (ABS), trading, and research units as the bank scales back its European ABS business in London, Bloomberg reported.

The bank ousted Chris Carnell, head of ABS sales, Stuart Calnan, ABS trading head, and Christian Aufsatz, head of ABS research, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1gl8j6h)

Benoit Vanpoperinghe, who traded commercial mortgage-backed securities, Dipesh Mehta, an ABS analyst, are also leaving the bank, while Andrew Forester, an ABS trader, is moving to high-yield and distressed debt, Bloomberg said.

Barclays did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Barclays fired Chief Executive Antony Jenkins earlier this month and Chairman John McFarlane took over executive duties after the board decided new leadership was required to take the bank forward.

McFarlane said on Wednesday that he also aims to cut Barclays’ ‘non-core’ assets, or those it no longer wants, to 20 billion pounds by the end of 2017.