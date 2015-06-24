FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Barclaycard's U.S. unit names Curt Hess interim CEO
June 24, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Barclaycard's U.S. unit names Curt Hess interim CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Barclaycard, the credit card arm of Barclays Plc, has appointed Curt Hess as interim chief executive of its U.S. unit.

Hess, who has been at Barclays for eight years, was most recently the chief financial officer for personal and corporate banking in London.

He also held executive positions in the United States at Citigroup Inc and Bank of America.

Hess will report to Amer Sajed, who was appointed interim CEO of Barclaycard last month after Val Soranno Keating decided to leave the bank.

Sajed was previously the CEO of Barclaycard’s U.S. unit. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

