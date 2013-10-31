Barclays promotes Attea to co-head of US securitized products

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (IFR) - Barclays has promoted Martin Attea to co-head of its US securitized-products group, replacing Diane Rinnovatore, who has left the firm after 16 years, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Attea, who was formerly a senior originator of consumer securitization transactions reporting to Rinnovatore, joins co-head Cory Wishengrad, who continues to lead the esoteric ABS franchise. Wishengrad has been co-head of the overall structured finance group since April 2010.

Rinnovatore, a Lehman Brothers veteran who was formerly in Barclays’ debt capital markets group, was moved into the structured-finance co-head position covering consumer ABS in April 2011.

She replaced the former co-head, Jay Kim, who defected along with at least 10 of his bankers to Credit Suisse earlier that year. Kim is the head of Credit Suisse’s US securitized-products team.

At the time, Barclays immediately moved to rebuild its securitized products consumer-ABS origination group, hiring Attea back from Morgan Stanley, which he joined from Barclays in November 2009, and poaching several other ABS experts from across the Street.

The firm has been one of the most consistent, top players in structured finance, even after its 2011 shake-up; it is currently ranked as the Number 2 US ABS underwriter in Thomson Reuters SDC league tables, and has finished each year in the top two spots for the past five years.

As co-head, Attea will manage the consumer and mortgage ABS areas, and will report jointly to Jim Glascott, the head of global debt capital markets, and Scott Wede, the head of global securitized products trading.

Wishengrad’s esoteric ABS group will become a part of Barclays’ global leveraged finance business, reporting into Jean Francois Astier, the head of global leveraged finance.

Wishengrad, also a Lehman Brothers veteran, leads an esoteric ABS team that has played an instrumental role recently in reviving the market for securities backed by non-traditional collateral as varied as restaurant franchise fees and timber.

The Barclays securitized-products management team is rounded out by Chris Leslie, the head of global sales, Adam Yarnold, the head of US trading, Brian Wiele, the head of the Americas syndicate, and Joseph O‘Doherty, the head of residential-mortgage finance.