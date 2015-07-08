TIMELINE-Barclays axes chief executive to accelerate strategy change

July 8 (Reuters) - British bank Barclays has ousted Chief Executive Antony Jenkins after three years in the post, saying on Wednesday it had decided new blood would help accelerate strategic change and boost shareholder returns.

Following is a timeline of events leading up to the decision:

July 2012

Barclays is fined a record $450 million for manipulating Libor benchmark interest rates, prompting the resignation of CEO Bob Diamond and Chairman Marcus Agius. Finance minister George Osborne welcomes Diamond’s departure, saying he hoped it was the “first step towards a new culture of responsibility” in banking.

August 2012

Barclays names Jenkins, previously head of its retail operations, as chief executive, signalling a shift from riskier investment banking. With a soft-spoken manner contrasting with Diamond’s more brash approach, Jenkins says Barclays had made mistakes and had to change to recover from them.

It also names David Walker, a veteran of the British financial sector whose previous posts included chairman of Morgan Stanley International, as chairman.

September 2014

Barclays names John McFarlane, chairman of insurer Aviva and former chief executive of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, as chairman to oversee its efforts to stamp out wrongdoing and improve performance.

March 3 2015

Jenkins threatens more cuts to Barclays’ underperforming investment bank after a 750 million pounds ($1.2 billion) charge provides fresh evidence of the costs of past misdemeanours by traders.

Jenkins accepts his first bonus since taking charge after the bank improves its capital strength and sheds unwanted assets, helping his pay to more than treble to 5.5 million pounds. Yet Barclays continues to be dogged by past conduct problems and lacklustre returns in investment banking and Jenkins says he would take a knife once again to the investment bank arm if it does not improve its profitability.

Returns in the investment bank were just 2.7 percent in 2014, well short of its target of 12 percent, although the bank says this was artificially low due to the impact of deferred pay from past years, conduct and legal costs and restructuring charges.

April 23 2015

McFarlane formally takes over as chairman and signals his intention to accelerate its turnaround plan.

His arrival raises some expectations that the downsizing of the investment bank could accelerate, after he sold dozens of units in a revamp at insurer Aviva.

July 8 2015

Barclays ousts Jenkins and says McFarlane will assume executive duties until a permanent successor is appointed. McFarlane says independent directors of Barclays had been concerned about Jenkins’s style of leadership for some time and he had spoken to the CEO last week. His exit is then confirmed at a board meeting late on Tuesday.