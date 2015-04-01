FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Barclays names new general manager for Swiss private bank
April 1, 2015 / 11:35 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Barclays names new general manager for Swiss private bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Barclays Wealth and Investment Management said it appointed James Buchanan-Michaelson as general manager of Barclays Bank (Suisse) SA.

Buchanan-Michaelson will be responsible for leading the private banking business of Barclays Plc in Switzerland.

He will report to Francesco Grosoli, head of wealth management, Europe.

Buchanan-Michaelson, who has about 20 years of experience, joins from Coutts & Co Ltd, where he was managing director and member of its general management committee.

Barclays Wealth also said on Wednesday it appointed James Persse as head of private banking for Geneva and deputy general manager.

Persse, who has been working in Barclays since 1995, will report to Buchanan-Michaelson. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
