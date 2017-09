March 10 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc has appointed Jay O‘Neil a managing director and regional manager for wealth and investment management in Los Angeles.

O‘Neil joins from Macquarie Bank, where he was most recently the head of the private bank, Barclays said.

His previous employers include Bank of America Corp’s Merrill Lynch unit and Credit Suisse Private Banking. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)