MOVES-Josh Crossman, Ginny Neal join Barclays from JP Morgan
#Market News
November 18, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Josh Crossman, Ginny Neal join Barclays from JP Morgan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc said it hired Josh Crossman and Ginny Neal as directors and investment representatives for wealth and investment management in its Palm Beach office.

Crossman was most recently a vice president at JP Morgan Chase & Co, where he was senior leader in the private bank ultra high networth investment team.

Before joining Barclays, Neal was a senior private banker at JP Morgan, where she serviced ultra high networth individuals and family offices. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
