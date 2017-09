June 23 (Reuters) - Barclays has appointed former Nomura Holdings Inc executive Richard “Rick” Sherlund as the chairman of software banking, Bloomberg reported citing a memo it obtained.

Prior to joining Barclays, Sherlund was a managing director and head of Nomura's U.S. technology research, Bloomberg said. (goo.gl/GhHDZJ)

Sherlund will start working from September, Bloomberg said citing the memo.