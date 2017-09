July 15 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc appointed Victor Wang as director, head of China financials research and China equity strategy.

He joins from Credit Suisse, where he was director, head of China banks research.

Wang will report to Bhavtosh Vajpayee, managing director, head of equity research-Asia ex-Japan, the company said. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)