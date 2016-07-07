FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MOVES-Barclays hires new executive M&A chairman Whittemore
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Barclays hires new executive M&A chairman Whittemore

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds previous hiring of David Levin)

July 7 (Reuters) - Tony Whittemore, a former senior banker at Deutsche Bank, is joining Barclays as executive chairman of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in New York starting on Thursday, the London-based bank said in an internal memo.

Whittemore was most recently co-head of Americas M&A at Deutsche Bank. Reuters first reported that he had resigned from the German bank in April after about eight years. Whittemore joined Deutsche Bank from Citigroup, where he advised telecommunications companies.

As a banker, Whittemore has worked with clients such as Charlie Ergen's EchoStar Corp and Dish Network Corp and has also advised on large telecommunications mergers such as the formation of Verizon Communications.

"The technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) sector is seeing marked evolution and Tony's experience will add great value to our clients who rely on us for strategic advice and intellectual capital," Gary Posternack, Barclays' Global Head of M&A said in the memo.

Barclays has made key hires in recent months, including Carlo Calabria who joined as chairman of M&A in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The bank has also added two managing directors in healthcare, Jason Haas and David Levin, a director, Evan Matlin, and consumer retail investment banker Eric Biddle.

Barclays is currently 4th in the Thomson Reuters U.S. M&A league tables, up from 9th a year ago. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.