Barclays to buy major stake in Bank Windhoek -c.bank
June 7, 2012 / 2:11 PM / 5 years ago

Barclays to buy major stake in Bank Windhoek -c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINDHOEK, June 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s Barclays plans to buy a 49 percent stake in unlisted Namibian lender Bank Windhoek, the Namibian central bank said on Thursday.

“We have given the approval for potential acquisition of Bank Windhoek by Barclays. Now Barclays will continue with its due diligence and enter into price negotiations. Therefore the value of the shares still needs to be determined,” Ebson Uanguta, deputy governor of the Bank of Namibia, told reporters

Uanguta also said Bank Windhoek will list the remaining shares on that country’s bourse following the acquisition.

