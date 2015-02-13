FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays fails to win dismissal of NY 'dark pool' lawsuit
February 13, 2015

Barclays fails to win dismissal of NY 'dark pool' lawsuit

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - A New York judge on Friday rejected Barclays Plc’s effort to dismiss state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s lawsuit accusing it of defrauding clients about its private securities trading platform, known as a dark pool.

Justice Shirley Werner Kornreich of the State Supreme Court in Manhattan said it was premature to dismiss Schneiderman’s claim under the state’s Martin Act, a powerful law used to fight securities fraud.

The judge also dismissed a claim that Schneiderman tried to bring under the state’s Executive Law, saying that statute does not provide a basis to bring a standalone claim. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

