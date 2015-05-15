MOVES-Barclays leveraged finance banker leaves for Nomura -sources

May 15 (Reuters) - Christina Park, a banker in leveraged finance at Barclays is leaving for Nomura Holdings Inc in the United States, according to people familiar with the matter.

Park worked on the Americas leveraged finance team at Barclays for the past four years. She rejoined the bank in 2011 to cover technology clients. She has also worked at CitiGroup Inc and Lehman Brothers and has 13 years of experience, according to her LinkedIn page.

The sources did not want to be identified because news of the move was not yet public. A Barclays spokesman did not respond to a request for comment and Park could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Grant McCool)