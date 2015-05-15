FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-MOVES-Barclays leveraged finance banker leaves for Nomura -sources
#Financials
May 15, 2015 / 10:36 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-MOVES-Barclays leveraged finance banker leaves for Nomura -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds that Park was managing director)

By Liana B. Baker and Mike Stone

May 15 (Reuters) - Christina Park, a banker in leveraged finance at Barclays is leaving for Nomura Holdings Inc in the United States, according to people familiar with the matter.

Park, a managing director, worked on the Americas leveraged finance team at Barclays for the past four years. She rejoined the bank in 2011 to cover technology clients. She has also worked at CitiGroup Inc and Lehman Brothers and has 13 years of experience, according to her LinkedIn page.

The sources did not want to be identified because news of the move was not yet public. A Barclays spokesman did not respond to a request for comment and Park could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
