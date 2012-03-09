FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays boss Diamond got $10 mln pay for 2011
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 9, 2012 / 11:47 AM / in 6 years

Barclays boss Diamond got $10 mln pay for 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Barclays boss Bob Diamond was paid 6.3 million pounds ($10 million) for 2011, including a bonus of 2.7 million, with two other executives paid more, the British bank said on Friday.

Diamond was paid 1.35 million pounds salary, 2.7 million in a deferred share award bonus, and 2.25 million in long-term incentive awards, Barclays said in its annual report.

His total pay was down from 9 million pounds in 2010.

One unnamed senior executive was paid 6.7 million pounds for last year, and another was paid 6.5 million.

Britain’s banks are under fire for failing to show restraint with pay for executives and top staff when thousands of jobs are being cut and wages are being cut or put on hold after a recession many blamed on the banks.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.