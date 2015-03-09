FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK pensions group calls on Barclays pay chief to step down
March 9, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

UK pensions group calls on Barclays pay chief to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Barclays pay chief John Sunderland should step down immediately after the bank failed to honour a promise made last year that he would go, Britain’s Local Authority Pension Fund Forum (LAPFF) said.

The LAPFF said that Barclays had made a clear statement ahead of its annual meeting in April last year that Sunderland was stepping down to be replaced by Crawford Gillies. However, Sunderland is still chair of Barclays’ remuneration committee 11 months later, it said.

Barclays said last year that Gillies would succeed Sunderland “at a date to be agreed consistent with ensuring a smooth transition”. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Simon Jessop)

